Michael Jefferson: Cleared to look for NFL opportunity

Jefferson has been cleared to fly, meet with teams, take physicals and potentially sign with an NFL team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson was involved in a multi-car crash April 9, and after multiple surgeries it was reported that he was expected to miss his entire rookie season. Though the former Louisiana standout's chances of being taken as a mid-round pick in April's draft were unfortunately eliminated, he has now made a faster recovery than expected and will look for a chance to ink a deal with an NFL club. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound wideout may be able to find a practice-squad opportunity early this season.