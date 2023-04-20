Jefferson, who was involved in a multi-car crash April 9, was released from the hospital Wednesday and is expected to miss the 2023 season while rehabbing from multiple surgeries, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jefferson, a 23-year-old wide receiver who played collegiately at Louisiana, was seen a potential Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft before he was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Mobile, Ala. While the exact nature of the injuries Jefferson sustained in the car crash remain unclear, medical professionals have optimism that the wideout should be available to resume his playing career in the 2024 season, per Schefter. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound Jefferson caught 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games during his final season with the Ragin' Cajuns.