Joseph (undisclosed) worked out for the Browns on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Joseph was waived by the Bears from injured reserve in October last year, but it appears he has put the undisclosed injury behind him and is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The undrafted product out of Dubuque's only NFL appearance came in 2021 when he failed to record any counting stats across nine snaps (three defensive) for the Bears.