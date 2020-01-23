Michael Pittman Jr.: Unlikely to play in Senior Bowl

Pittman is dealing with a ligament strain in his foot Thursday and is not expected to participate in the Senior Bowl, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pittman will still meet with teams on site, but it looks as though he'll sit out Saturday's game in order to prioritize his health for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. He logged two impressive days of practice before sitting out Thursday. As a senior with USC, Pittman notched 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns.