Roberts reverted back to the Lions and was waived after an unsuccessful attempted trade to the Patriots, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The trade for a 2020 seventh-round pick fell through, perhaps due to a failed physical with New England. Whatever the case, Roberts can now be claimed by any team, with the Patriots at the end of the line for waiver priority. The 2017 fourth-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent if no team places a claim.