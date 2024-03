Thomas (knee) is now a free agent, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

His contract was a bit confusing, with Thomas technically signed beyond 2024 but having some unusual bonuses that ensured his release. He's now free to sign with any team, having been cut loose by the Saints and designated as a post-June 1 release, per Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. There hasn't been any update on the knee injury that cost Thomas the final seven games of 2023.