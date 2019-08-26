The Packers waived/injured Tyson (undisclosed) on Monday.

Tyson's injury is unclear in both nature and severity, although Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that the 26-year-old was "dinged up" in the Packers' preseason game against Oakland on Thursday. Tyson was originally claimed off waivers by the Packers in mid-May, but now will have to focus on getting healthy and finding another opportunity.

