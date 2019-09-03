Tyson (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Packers on Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction report.

Tyson was placed on injured reserve last week due to an undisclosed injury but the Packers ultimately decided to part ways with the third-year pro. If he can prove he is healthy, Tyson could try to sign on with another squad at some point this season.

