Michael Walker: Finds landing spot in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is expected to sign Walker as an undrafted free agent.

Walker never accumulated more than 420 receiving yards in college in a season despite being a three-year starter, but at least part of that can be attributed to Boston College's poor passing attack. Now with the Jaguars, he'll look to prove that he wasn't the reason for his poor stats in college and secure a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

