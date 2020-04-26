Play

Michael Warren: Joining Eagles

Warren is expected to sign with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent.

Warren worked as Cincinnati's primary running back over the last two seasons, and he totaled 505 carries for 2,594 yards and 33 touchdowns while catching 46 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Warren and fellow UDFA Adrian Killins figure to compete for a depth role or a spot on the practice squad.

