Washington released Warren on Friday.
Warren, who went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2020, spent his entire rookie season bouncing between Washington's active roster and practice squad, ultimately handling just two snaps on special teams in his lone appearance. The two-time 1,200-plus yard collegiate rusher will now search for a depth role elsewhere.
