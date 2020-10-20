The Panthers signed Warren to the practice squad Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati spent the summer with Philadelphia and was cut from its practice squad in late September, but he's found a new home in Carolina. Warren, 21 years old, was extremely productive in college, piling up 2,989 yards from scrimmage and 36 total touchdowns over his final two seasons. There's still an uncertain timeline for when Christian McCaffrey (ankle) will return, so Warren will add backfield depth for the time being.