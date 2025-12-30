The Buccaneers cut Wiley from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move makes room on Tampa Bay's practice squad for fellow running back Josh Williams, who was waived by the Buccaneers' active roster Monday. Wiley will look to join a team in need of backfield depth on the practice squad, though he has yet to see regular-season action since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024.