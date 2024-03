Wiley suffered a thumb injury during the Senior Bowl and will undergo surgery following the combine, Justin Spears of the Tucson Star reports.

Wiley still participated in most drills at the combine and posted a 4.51 40-yard dash. However, as expected, he could not participate in the pass-catching drills due to the injury. Wiley projects to be a late-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, so he'll need to be healthy if he has hopes of making a roster out of training camp.