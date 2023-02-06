Wilson caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl.

The Stanford product punctuated his strong week in Mobile with the best performance of any pass-catcher in the actual Senior Bowl game. The 6-foot-2, 212 wideout has good size for his position and his strong showing this past week has his stock trending up as the combine approaches. Wilson's production at Stanford was promising but it raises some questions as well. His best season came as a freshman in 2019 when he snared 56 receptions for 672 yards and five touchdowns on 84 targets. He never played more than six games in any of the following three seasons as foot injuries kept him off the field. If his medicals prove to be a non-issue and he turns in a strong combine, Wilson could enter the Day 2 discussion at the draft.