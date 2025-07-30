The Browns waived Woods (hand) with an injury designation Wednesday.

Woods suffered a hand injury during this past Thursday's training camp practice. He will no longer be a part of the Browns' training camp roster, but if he clears waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve and be forced to sit for the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. Woods spent most of last season on Cleveland's practice squad but did play in the final five games of the regular season, posting seven catches (on 18 targets) for 65 yards.