The Packers cut Woods from the practice squad Tuesday.

Woods joined the Packers' practice squad in early November after being let go with an injury settlement by the Browns in August due to a hand injury. The 25-year-old wideout has not appeared in a regular-season game since Week 17 of the 2024 season as a member of the Browns. He'll look to catch on with a team in need of pass catching depth, likely as a member of the practice squad.