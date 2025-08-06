The Browns waived Woods (hand) from injured reserve after the two sides reached an injury settlement, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The injury settlement allows Woods to play in the upcoming season, which wouldn't have been a possibility had he remained on the Browns' IR. The 2022 sixth-rounder appeared in five regular-season games for the Browns last season and posted seven catches (on 18 targets) for 65 yards. Woods will continue to rehab from his hand injury and explore his next options once he's fully recovered.