Mike Bercovici: Released from practice squad
Bercovici was released from the Cardinals' practice squad Thursday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bercovici was originally brought in when Carson Palmer was ruled out with a broken arm, but with the Cardinals wanting to bring other guys onto the practice squad, they saw the quarterback as expendable.
