Mike Bercovici: Signed to Cardinals' practice squad
Bercovici signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
With Carson Palmer out for an extended period of time with a broken arm, the Cardinals will bring in Bercovici as nothing more than an emergency option at quarterback. He was most recently released by the Chargers prior to the start of the regular season.
