Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Boone will work as the No. 2 running back behind Chuba Hubbard with Jonathon Brooks (knee) out for the year and Raheem Blackshear (chest) considered day-to-day, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Boone, who Carolina signed to the practice squad back in October, could get a chance to be elevated Week 15 against Dallas, as currently Hubbard is the only healthy running back on the Panthers' active roster. If Blackshear is forced to sit out versus the Cowboys, Boone may even be called upon to work as the top backup to Hubbard. Carolina's other most notable depth option, Miles Sanders (ankle), won't be eligible to return from IR until Week 16, at the earliest.