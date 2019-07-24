Mike Daniels: Cut by Packers
The Packers are releasing Daniels (foot), Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Long regarded as one of the better 3-4 defensive ends in the league, Daniels was limited to 18 tackles and two sacks in 10 games last season before a foot injury brought his campaign to an early end in November. His release comes as a major surprise even after the Packers signed their other starting end, Dean Lowry, to a contract extension earlier this week. Garafolo believes Cleveland may have interest in signing Daniels, who was held out of the Packers' offseason program while he rehabbed his foot injury.
