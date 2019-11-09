Mike Davis: Hitting waiver wire
Davis was waived by the Bears on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bears are in line to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick as a result of waiving Davis, who the team signed to a rather lucrative two-year, $6 million contract this past offseason. Despite registering just 11 carries with the Bears, Davis is expected to command significant attention from other RB-needy teams, in particular the Lions, who had interest in signing Davis two years ago according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. As a result, it seems unlikely he'll pass through waivers without a team claiming the fifth-year veteran.
