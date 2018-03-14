Mike Davis: Let go by Seattle
Davis didn't receiver a tender from the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
A 2015 fourth-round pick, Davis never really got a chance in San Francisco but emerged as a contributor in the Seattle backfield last season. He finished the year with 240 yards on 68 carries (3.5 average) and 131 yards on 15 catches, providing a strong hint as to why he rarely saw the field for the 49ers. The Seahawks also non-tendered Thomas Rawls, leaving only Chris Carson (ankle/leg), C.J. Prosise (ankle) and J.D. McKissic in the backfield.
