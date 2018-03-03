Mike Gesicki: Huge showing at NFL Combine
Gesicki turned heads at the NFL Combine on Saturday with a 129-inch broad jump along with a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, both of which were tops among tight ends.
It was the Gesicki show on Saturday during tight end workouts as the Penn State product routinely posted elite numbers in each event. His broad jump would have placed fourth among wide receivers, as would his short shuttle time of 4.10. In a class that's lacking a clear-cut No.1 tight end, Gesicki made a strong case to be in consideration for that title with his workout Saturday. Gesicki isn't just an athlete, either; he caught 57 of 80 targets for 563 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season at Penn State.
