Mike Gesicki: Participating in Senior Bowl
Gesicki is on the official Senior Bowl roster.
The Penn State product one of the top tight end prospects for the upcoming draft and is arguably the top senior tight end. Gesicki (6-6, 252) has the size to be a future in-line blocker at the next level, but he has impressive movement and ball skills that'll make him a fantasy asset down the line as well. He brought in 57 of 80 targets for 563 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior in 2017 and flashed next-level athleticism along the way. Gesicki will be a name to monitor at the Senior Bowl and beyond as he looks to solidify his position as a top-three tight end for the 2018 NFL Draft.
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...