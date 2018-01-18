Mike Gesicki: Participating in Senior Bowl

Gesicki is on the official Senior Bowl roster.

The Penn State product one of the top tight end prospects for the upcoming draft and is arguably the top senior tight end. Gesicki (6-6, 252) has the size to be a future in-line blocker at the next level, but he has impressive movement and ball skills that'll make him a fantasy asset down the line as well. He brought in 57 of 80 targets for 563 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior in 2017 and flashed next-level athleticism along the way. Gesicki will be a name to monitor at the Senior Bowl and beyond as he looks to solidify his position as a top-three tight end for the 2018 NFL Draft.