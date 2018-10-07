Gillislee has been in contact with the Patriots, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

A reunion makes a lot of sense after the Saints released Gillislee on Saturday. The Patriots have been carrying just two running backs on the 53-man roster, potentially creating a dangerous situation if Sony Michel or James White was to suffer an in-game injury. Gillislee probably wouldn't be a huge threat, but he might take away a few of Michel's carries.