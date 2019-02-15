Gillislee worked out for the Lions on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gillislee was released by the Patriots on Sept. 1 and cut by the Saints about five weeks later, finishing 2018 with 16 carries for 43 yards in four games. The 28-year-old would make sense as a potential short-yardage back in Detroit, where LeGarrette Blount presumably will be allowed to walk after turning in an ugly 2018 campaign (2.8 yards per carry). Given their various needs on defense, the Lions likely hope to go cheap behind Kerryon Johnson in the backfield.

