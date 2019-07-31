Mike Gillislee: Logs workout with Oakland
Gillislee worked out for Raiders on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gillislee has flashed at times in his career, most notably turning in a 577-yard, eight-touchdown effort on the ground in 2016. However, the past two years have been fraught with injuries and a lack of opportunity between stints with New England and New Orleans. The Raiders have a presumed one-two punch of rookie Josh Jacobs and pass-catching maven Jalen Richard plus two other veteran running backs (Doug Martin and DeAndre Washington) on the roster, but the team is still keeping an eye on other depth options with most of training camp and the entire preseason slate to come.
