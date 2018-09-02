Gillislee is visiting the Saints on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gilislee lost out to Jeremy Hill in New England but may quickly land on his feet with a New Orleans team that ended cutdown day carrying just two healthy, non-suspended RBs on its 53-man roster. The 27-year-old would provide a power element alongside Alvin Kamara and Boston Scott while Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four weeks of the season.

