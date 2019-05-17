Mike Gillislee: Works out for Jags
Gillislee worked out for the Jaguars on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jacksonville backfield behind Leonard Fournette doesn't inspire much confidence, with Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead currently set to duke it out for backup work. Gillislee was released by the Patriots and then Saints early last season, ultimately finishing 2018 with 16 carries for 43 yards in four games. The 28-year-old fell out of New England's backfield rotation midway through the 2017 campaign, but he did produce eight rushing touchdowns and 5.7 yards per carry in Buffalo the year prior.
