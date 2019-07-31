Gillislee had a workout with the Raiders on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gillislee has flashed at times in his career, namely a 577-yard, eight-touchdown effort on the ground in 2016. However, the past two years have been fraught with injuries and a lack of opportunity between New England and New Orleans. The Raiders have a presumed one-two punch of rookie Josh Jacobs and pass-catching maven Jalen Richard, plus two other veteran running backs (Doug Martin and DeAndre Washington) on the roster, but the team is doing its due diligence with most of training camp and the entire preseason slate to come.

