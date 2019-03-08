Mike Glennon: Cut by Arizona
The Cardinals released Glennon on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Signed to a two-year, $8 million contract last offseason, Glennon attempted just 21 passes in two games while serving as Josh Rosen's backup. The 29-year-old shouldn't have too much trouble finding another No. 2 quarterback job.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Sees action for second straight week•
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Remains backup QB•
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Set for No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Expected to stay in Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: May be on trade block•
-
Cardinals' Mike Glennon: Works into Sunday's exhibition game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...