Mike Glennon: Heads to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
Glennon is set to join Jacksonville's practice squad, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars released Glennon on Saturday, leaving only rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton as a rostered backup to Garnder Minshew. Glennon stands to serve as an emergency insurance option for the team.
