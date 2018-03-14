Mike Glennon: Joins Cardinals
Glennon is signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The deal was reported only a few minutes after the Bears officially released Glennon, who produced only 6.0 yards per pass attempt in his four starts last season before Mitchell Trubisky took over. Glennon will provide depth behind Sam Bradford, who is joining Arizona on a much larger contract.
