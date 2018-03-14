Mike Glennon: Signing with Cardinals
Glennon will sign with the Cardinals, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports.
The Cardinals quarterback room continues to grow as the team adds the former longtime Buccaneer after agreeing to terms with Sam Bradford earlier in the day. Glennon signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears last season but only started four games before Mitchell Trubisky took over under center. It seems safe to assume that Glennon will enter the season as Bradford's backup, with the possibility of the Cardinals drafting a quarterback early still on the table.
