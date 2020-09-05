Glennon was released Saturday by the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
For the moment, Jacksonville has just rookie Jake Luton backing up Gardner Minshew, but the approach seems incredibly short-sighted especially with the possibility of unplanned absences popping up throughout a season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Glennon return to the Jaguars following a likely busy waiver wire period, but it's possible the veteran signal caller could have more value with another team looking for depth at the most critical of positions.
