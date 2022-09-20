The 49ers worked out Glennon for a potential backup QB role Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Glennon will have a shot to make San Francisco's roster, after the team's starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury Sunday against the Seahawks. The veteran last suited up for the Giants in 2021, where he played in six games (four starts) and amassed 790 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions, all while completing 53.9 percent of his passes. Glennon underwent offseason wrist surgery, but his Tuesday workout suggests he's fully recovered from the injury. With Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy currently listed as the only other QBs on the team's roster, the 49ers are likely to bring in either Glennon, Kurt Benkert, AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert or Kevin Hogan, all who've also worked out for the team Tuesday and could provide added depth for San Francisco.
