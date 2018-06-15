Mike Hughes: Waived by Jacksonville
Hughes was waived by the Jaguars with an undisclosed injury, Mike Kaye of The First Coast News reports.
Hughes, an undrafted free agent, will revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve if he clears waivers. If he gets placed on injured reserve he'll remain there for the rest of the season, barring he reaches an injury settlement with Jacksonville.
