Play

The Dolphins waived/injured Hull (undisclosed) on Wednesday due to a failed physical, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics surrounding the failed physical remain unclear, and Hull spent the 2019 season on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old will look to get healthy as he's free to sign with any club heading into 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories