Mike Jordan: Cut by Giants
Jordan was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Jordan was a healthy scratch six-of-eight games for the Giants this season, so this news isn't a big surprise. Following his release, the 26-year-old cornerback is free to sign with any team.
