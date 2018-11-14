The Titans signed Jordan to their practice squad Tuesday,Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jordan spent eight games -- though he was a healthy scratch for six of them -- with the Giants before being waived on Oct. 30. The third-year cornerback played in 15 games for the Browns in 2017, recording 20 tackles and three pass defenses.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....