Mike McGlinchey: Visiting with Falcons on Wednesday
McGlinchey is set for a pre-draft visit with Atlanta on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McGlinchey is firmly entrenched as a top-five offensive line prospect heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, having teamed up with Quenton Nelson to help provide Notre Dame with one of the most formidable offensive lines in the nation last year (the Fighting Irish finished seventh in the country in rushing). As the first cousin of Falcons franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, McGlinchey has discernible ties to the organization, having identified Ryan as his "football hero" dating back to when he was "a little kid going to (Ryan's) Boston College games in fourth, fifth (and) sixth grade". Despite the pre-draft visit, it remains unlikely that the Falcons will take McGlinchey with their first-round selection due to the team being saddled with seemingly more dire areas of need on their roster, such as defensive tackle and slot receiver.
