Mike Meyer: Joins Atlanta practice squad
The Falcons signed Meyer to their practice squad Wednesday.
Meyer's addition to the practice comes with the news that the Falcons' kicker, Matt Bryant, will be held out of practice Wednesday due to a leg injury, according to William McFadden of the team's official site reports. The Falcons will likely wait and see how Bryant progresses the next two days before determining if he'll be able to kick Sunday against the Cowboys. If the veteran is ruled out for the contest, Meyer would likely be added to the 53-man roster at some point during the weekend and handle kicking duties for the team in Week 10.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.