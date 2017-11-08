The Falcons signed Meyer to their practice squad Wednesday.

Meyer's addition to the practice comes with the news that the Falcons' kicker, Matt Bryant, will be held out of practice Wednesday due to a leg injury, according to William McFadden of the team's official site reports. The Falcons will likely wait and see how Bryant progresses the next two days before determining if he'll be able to kick Sunday against the Cowboys. If the veteran is ruled out for the contest, Meyer would likely be added to the 53-man roster at some point during the weekend and handle kicking duties for the team in Week 10.