Mike Nugent: Agrees to deal with Dallas
The Cowboys signed Nugent to a contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 35-year-old Nugent emerged as the victor from the workout the Cowboys staged earlier in the day for the right to replace injured kicker Dan Bailey (groin). The Cowboys aren't expected to move Bailey to injured reserve, so Nugent may only stick around with Dallas for a few games while the team waits for Bailey to heal up. Nugent appeared in 13 games with the Bengals last season, converting 23 of 29 field-goal attempts and 23 of 29 extra-point tries.
