Nugent reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Nugent converted on four extra points and a field-goal attempt of 40 yards during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Eagles, but he's moving back to the practice squad just as he did this time last week. The 2005 second-round draft choice of the Jets is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and 6-for-6 on PATs over his first pair of 2020 appearances for the Cardinals. He's liable to be called back up for a Week 16 matchup against the 49ers with Zane Gonzalez (back) out for the season.