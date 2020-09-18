site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mike Nugent: Joins Cardinals' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
Arizona signed
Nugent to the practice squad Friday.
Nugent appeared in four contests with the Patriots last season, a span in which he converted five of eight field-goal tries with two misses from inside the 40-yard line. He'll now serve as an emergency option behind Zane Gonzalez for the Cardinals.
