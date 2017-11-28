Mike Nugent: Officially released by Cowboys

Nugent was officially released by the Cowboys on Monday, according to ESPN.com.

With Dan Bailey (groin) healthy again, there's no place for Nugent on the Cowboys' roster. The 35-year-old will finish his four-game tenure in Dallas having made seven of nine field-goal attempts and all eight of his PATs.

