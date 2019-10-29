The Patriots released Nugent on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Nugent's stint in New England ends after four games, with his two missed field goals from inside 40 yards Sunday against the Browns likely the last straw. The Patriots will seek another replacement for the injured Stephen Gostkowski (hip) in the coming days.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories