Mike Nugent: Set to replace Santos
The Bears plan to sign Nugent to replace Cairo Santos, who re-injured his groin during Sunday's 15-14 loss to the 49ers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nugent previously filled in for the Cowboys' Dan Bailey, who also dealt with a groin injury but returned for Week 13. Given the state of Chicago's offense, Nugent will be among the least attractive options at his position. It doesn't help that he's never been good from distance, connecting on just 11 of 28 field-goal attempts from beyond 50 yards in his career.
